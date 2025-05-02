Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.87 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $63,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $4,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

