Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of John Wiley & Sons worth $65,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

