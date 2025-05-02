Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 79,178 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.33% of Helios Technologies worth $64,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,568,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,841,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 708,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

