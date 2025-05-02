Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $142.09 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,225. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.