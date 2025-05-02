Barclays Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $70.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Qorvo in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 249.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

