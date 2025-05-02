Mitchell B. Goldsteen Sells 13,386 Shares of Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Stock

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $23,291.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,502,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,414,503.12. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shimmick Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.84. Shimmick Co. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $103.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 355.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Shimmick in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Shimmick by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

