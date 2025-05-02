Mitchell B. Goldsteen Sells 13,386 Shares of Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Stock

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $23,291.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,502,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,414,503.12. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shimmick Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHIM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.84. Shimmick Co. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $103.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 355.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
