Northern Trust Corp Has $249.74 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $249,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $503,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,763 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.4 %

HAL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

