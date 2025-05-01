4,250,000 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Purchased by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 3.44% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of MRSN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

