Cypress Advisory Group LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

