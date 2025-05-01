Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 25,656 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 180.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cencora by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,004,000 after buying an additional 252,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Cencora Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $292.76 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average is $250.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

