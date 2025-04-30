Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 11,512 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,566,000 after buying an additional 126,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,994,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

