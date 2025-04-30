Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

