Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

