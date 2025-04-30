Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,467 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after buying an additional 156,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 377,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after buying an additional 685,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.