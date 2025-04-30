Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.