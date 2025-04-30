Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FREL stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

