Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 9,063 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

