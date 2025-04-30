Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,476,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 172,549 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.