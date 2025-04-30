Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,571 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Onestream worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onestream by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Onestream by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Onestream by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

