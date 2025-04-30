Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $8.10 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1,439.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

