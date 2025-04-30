Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,652 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 480.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.