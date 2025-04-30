Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,330.28. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,500 shares of company stock worth $24,472,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $233.31 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.17.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

