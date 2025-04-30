Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.35% of Enova International worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Enova International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,157,107.50. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

