Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 102,680 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

