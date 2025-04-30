Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $312.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $357.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.