Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,667,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,527 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.