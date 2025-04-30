Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 343,414 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 343,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novavax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

