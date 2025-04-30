Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

