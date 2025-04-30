Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $591,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of DESP stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

