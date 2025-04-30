Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 59,277 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,277 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,322,000 after acquiring an additional 399,977 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,657 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

