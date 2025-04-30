Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.93 and a 12-month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

