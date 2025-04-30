Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 914.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,642 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 691,423 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 176,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 520,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.