Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

