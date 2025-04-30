Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 145,147 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,147 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $822,019,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,292,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,191,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,446,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 852,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

