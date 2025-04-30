363,793 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 363,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $558.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

