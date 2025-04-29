TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.51 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%.
TDK Stock Performance
Shares of TDK stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
About TDK
