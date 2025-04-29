TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.51 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TDK stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

