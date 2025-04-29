Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Darwin Global Management Ltd.

Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $579.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

