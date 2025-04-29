TXO Partners (TXO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, analysts expect TXO Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXO opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 353.62%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other TXO Partners news, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,067.82. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $601,344.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,651.24. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,994 shares of company stock valued at $851,882.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

