TCG Crossover Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

TCG Crossover Management LLC trimmed its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,344 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Keros Therapeutics worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 182,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

