Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $272.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

