Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Madison County Financial stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Madison County Financial has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

