Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.
Madison County Financial Price Performance
Shares of Madison County Financial stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Madison County Financial has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
About Madison County Financial
