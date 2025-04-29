Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

