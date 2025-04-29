Betterment LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,274,222 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

