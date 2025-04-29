AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. AAON accounts for about 1.3% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AAON by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Stock Up 1.0 %

AAON stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

