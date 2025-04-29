Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Revvity updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.000 EPS.

Revvity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.