Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Revvity updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.000 EPS.
Revvity Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity
In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
