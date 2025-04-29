Pharo Management Inc. Takes $10.54 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pharo Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 100.0% of Pharo Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pharo Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

