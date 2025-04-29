925 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.