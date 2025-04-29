OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

OneMain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

