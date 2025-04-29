EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

