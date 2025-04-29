AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Plans $2.02 Dividend

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.0192 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
AXA Price Performance
Shares of AXAHY opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
